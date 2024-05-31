Obituary: Charles Clarence "Charlie" Abernathy

Charles Clarence “Charlie” Abernathy, Jr. passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice early Sunday morning, May 26, 2024, with his family nearby. Family and friends had celebrated his 90th birthday just a week before, something he enjoyed immensely.

Charlie was born in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Lumberton, North Carolina. He graduated from Duke University and served in the Air Force where he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in the 29th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.

He had a long career in financial services including over 40 years at D.A. Davidson. Always a southern gentleman, he enjoyed serving his Great Falls community and church. He was involved in many community activities, including First Presbyterian Church, the C.M. Russell Museum, and the Great Falls Lions Club.

He enjoyed traveling, loudly cheering on the Duke basketball team and spending time with family and his springer spaniels at the lake cabin. His fun sense of humor, upbeat attitude, and loyal friendship will be missed by many.

His biggest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Sydne; children, John Abernathy (Shannon), Jennifer Grillo (Randy), and Becky McKenna (Doug); grandchildren, Natalie Abernathy, Violet Abernathy, Kylie Grillo, Henry Grillo, Will Grillo, Blake McKenna (Sara), Chad McKenna (Hilary), Elise McKenna, and Zach McKenna; great-grandchildren, Ava, Charlie, and Jack McKenna.

