Obituary: Charlotte Delores Hopkins

Charlotte Delores (Conquergood) Hopkins passed away peacefully on November 28, 2024, at the age of 92. Born on July 11, 1932, in Conrad, MT. Charlotte grew up in Great Falls and in 1950 graduated from Great Falls High School.

She married Charles Hopkins Sr. in 1951, and they began their 68-year marriage in a tiny one-bedroom place, later moving their family of 7 to the house Chuck built for them on Carol Drive where Char resided until her passing. Her new house became a home where they raised their family with doors always open for friends and extended family that needed a temporary place to stay.

Charlotte worked as a cook at Buttrey’s Grill in the Holiday Village Mall, and later, for the Great Falls Public Schools as an Aide at both Paris Gibson Middle School and Great Falls High School. Charlotte was a sought-after cake decorator, creating beautiful cakes for various special occasions. Charlotte was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she participated in the Alter Guild and various other activities throughout the years.

Her many talents included knitting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, doll making and ceramics. She was part of a knitting club that began meeting in 1959. Charlotte also had a love for cooking, often watching cooking shows and reading recipe books. She was a strong woman with a sharp mind and her own way of thinking. She will be remembered for her big heart, listening ear and unconditional love, especially for those having a tough time. Charlotte kept close tabs on the lives of her nearly 50 combined grandchildren and their children, showcasing her incredible memory and interest in her family’s activities.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Robert (Patti) and Chuck Jr. (Sheryl); daughters, Debbie Hopkins, Doreen (Rod) Gondeiro, all of Great Falls and Diane (Rick) Miller of Colstrip; sister, Judy Ferguson; brother, John (Paulette) Conquergood; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

