Obituary: Gary Victor Maxwell

Gary Victor Maxwell, 84, passed away on July 19th, 2025 in Great Falls, Montana. He was born in Great Falls on June 28th, 1941 to parents Clarence Maxwell and Lillian Gates Maxwell. He had three sisters and seven brothers.

After graduating from Great Falls High School, Gary made the decision to join the military, which allowed him to travel all over the world. He met the love of his life Erin Louise in Idaho in which he had a stepson and two years later the couple had Gary Dale Maxwell and Tonya Maxwell.

Over the course of his life, Gary worked in many professions. Some of these included the military, watching over the missile silos, driving trucks for the carnival, roofing houses, construction, Boeing, and a school bus driver. During his time as a school bus driver, Gary won many different awards. He would also reward the children’s good behavior when riding the bus by giving them candy.

Gary had many hobbies that he loved to share with his family and friends. He spent a lot of time riding motorcycles with his brother, hunting and fishing with his brother and grandsons, and horseback riding. He also loved dancing and spent many years teaching his daughter, and dance partner, numerous dances.

This year, Gary was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Aunt Josie and his brother, Clifford Maxwell.

Gary is survived by his daughter Tonya Louise Maxwell; son Gary Dale Maxwell; stepson Jerry Robert; sister Madeline Gallspie; brother Everette Dale Maxwell; three grandsons; two granddaughters; three great grandsons; and five great granddaughters.

