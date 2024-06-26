Obituary: Chris Allen Lang

Chris Allen Lang, 53, most recently, and originally, of Great Falls, MT, died May 22, 2023, in a local hospital.

Chris was born February 13, 1970, to Chuck Lang and Rebecca DuBois. He was married to Katherine Martin of Washington and had two children.

Chris grew up in the Riverview area of Great Falls, attended neighborhood schools, and obtained his GED and welding training in Job Corps.

Chris' work life was spent as either a cook or a laborer.

Addiction is merciless, and ultimately Chris couldn't beat it.

His life ended early, but his memory lives on in his sister Teresa Lang-Court.