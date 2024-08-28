Obituary: Cindy A. Coonis McNees

Cindy A. Coonis McNees, aged 64, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 27, 2024, after a heroic battle with cancer.

Born on April 2, 1960, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Cindy spent most of her life in Montana and Utah. She was a graduate of Broadwater County High School in Townsend, Montana, class of 1978.

Cindy was known for her wicked sense of humor, love for country music and dancing, and her exceptional culinary skills. She worked as a chef at several restaurants throughout Montana, including Bert and Ernie's in Helena and Lippi's Kitchen in Great Falls.

A loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, Cindy touched the lives of many with her warmth and generosity.

She is survived by her daughters, Krista Maynard of Helena, MT, and Kendra Maynard of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Devin, Braxton, and Autumn; brother, Jim Coonis; sister, Martie Larson; and several nieces and nephews.

