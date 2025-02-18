Obituary: Claude E. Bronec

Claude E. Bronec passed away peacefully on the evening of February 11, 2025, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was surrounded by his wife, all his children and grandchildren. Claude lived a fulfilled 64 years with the mettle that only comes from the Montana prairie.

Claude was born to Francis and Ellen (née Ames) in Fort Benton on August 28, 1960. He grew up on his parents' farm and ranch outside of Geraldine, getting into as much trouble as he and his siblings could. He graduated from Geraldine High School in 1979. He then attended Helena Vo-tech for construction technology, completing his formal education in 1981. He had a reputation as a master carpenter and a half-decent mechanic, too.

Claude met Nita Spika from Denton in Fort Benton while Nita was working for the ASCS (now FSA) in 1984. Claude and Nita were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Benton on May 31, 1986.

Claude and Nita had Calvin a year after they married, and Megan soon followed. They lived at the Ames Ranch outside of Carter (though close to nowhere). They welcomed Garrett in 1992. They moved to Denton to take over Nita’s parents’ farming and ranching operation in 1994.

Claude dedicated his life to his family and their farm. His greatest pride was watching his children grow and start their own families. Calvin began his career in construction. He returned home in 2015 to work with Claude, running the farm and ensuring the family would still operate it. Megan was a great source of comfort for Claude and inherited his no-nonsense attitude. She has made her career as a nurse in Idaho. Garrett learned gentle herdsmanship working alongside Claude and developed a particular affection for cows. Garrett is now a veterinarian in Fort Benton.

Claude was exceptionally proud of Caden, his oldest grandchild, who has grown into quite the good farm hand. He had special bonds with Case, fostering his love and curiosity for heavy equipment, and Everly, who shares Claude’s love of animals. At only two years old, Kesler’s resemblance to Megan is obvious and won her a very special place in Claude’s heart.

Claude leaves a legacy of excellence – perhaps too excellent at times, and a lifetime of lessons instilled in his family, by word and deed, like: “Don’t throw that out, you could use it for something,” and “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth overdoing.” He leaves a legacy of hard work and stewardship to his farm and cattle.

Claude is survived by his loving wife, Nita; their three children, Calvin (Nicole), Megan (Corey Schuknecht), and Garrett (Grant Kelly); his grandchildren, Caden, Case, and Everly (Calvin & Nicole), and Kesler Schuknecht (Megan & Corey); as well as his siblings, Marie (Dave) Hajny, Chuck (Jeanne) Bronec, Larry (Fran) Bronec, Robert (Becky) Bronec, Dorothy (Bernie) Smith, Ed (Susan) Bronec, Pat (Margee) Bronec, and Al (Niki) Bronec, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Claude was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Ellen Bronec; his brothers, Joseph, Paul, and Vince; his sister, Bernice; and his grandson, Klayton Schuknecht (Megan & Corey).

Claude’s funeral Mass will be on February 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Denton. A Celebration of Life and reception for Claude will be held at the Denton Community Center on February 25, 2025, at 10:30 am.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Creel Funeral Home website.