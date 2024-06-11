Obituary: Clifford "Bud" A. Scribner, Jr.

Clifford “Bud” A. Scribner, Jr. passed away on June 6, 2024, at the age of 91. He was born in Fort Benton, Montana and grew up in Geraldine.

He served in the Army, stationed in Alaska and Arizona. Bud worked as a lineman and then was a truck driver for 40 years. There were many miles and many stories that were always fun to hear.

Bud was married to Ruth Stemple and had 2 sons. They later divorced. He enjoyed horses, horse racing, and the western lifestyle.

Survivors include sons, Ray (Julie) and Bruce (Lynn); grandchildren, Justin, Shantel, Cody, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Donavin and Aniyah; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Barb Ward; and her extended family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.