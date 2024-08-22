Obituary: Clyde Winfred Penwell

Clyde Winfred Penwell III passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024 in his hometown of Great Falls, MT. Clyde was born on March 22, 1938 in Great Falls, MT to Clyde Winfred Penwell Jr and Erma Ellen Wells. He enlisted into the United States Army on September 6, 1955. He served his country for a few years before being honorably discharged on September 22, 1958.

Clyde relocated back to Great Falls, MT where he met his former wife, Gale Francis Combs. They shared their vows on February 14,1963. Together, Clyde and Gale had six children, with whom they shared their fondest memories. They moved between Great Falls and Vaughn where they raised their kids. He supported his family working at the Smelter for many years, and later worked as a farm hand. They were together for 24 years before their separation in 1987. After many years of hard work, Clyde retired to his home in Cascade, MT.

Clyde was known by many as a rugged and wildly intelligent mechanical man. He would often be outside elbow deep in a new project car he was working on, tinkering with its inner mechanics. Clyde spent years polishing his survival skills. He knew what berries to eat in the woods, what leaves were poisonous, and virtually anything about the wildlife that surrounded him. Clyde was proud of the independence that living away from the rest of society had granted him. He’d lived off the grid for several years in his Cascade home, only leaving to attend his Sunday church services.

Clyde is survived by his sons, Clyde Penwell IV, Richard Penwell, Steven Penwell, and Thomas Penwell; his daughters, Tammie Penwell Inkum and Karen Tuss; his brothers, Fred Penwell, Frank Penwell, and Kenneth Penwell; as well as his 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

