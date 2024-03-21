Obituary: Cole Christopher Malin

Cole Christopher Malin, beloved son, dad, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, friend, and coach passed away on March 12, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. Cole was born in Great Falls, MT where he attended Charles M. Russell High School. He lived in several states making so many friends along his journey. He finally settled in Toledo, Ohio where he worked as a Construction Inspector.

Cole’s love of life and his kind heart made such a great impact on everyone. He had a great sense of humor and always wanted to make everyone laugh. His smile was infectious, and it lit up the room. If he was smiling, so were you. He was such a jokester.

Video gaming was always a favorite past time which he played with his brother, cousins, and friends. He loved playing Fortnite with his daughter, Kadence. He liked hiking and camping and spending time with family and friends. He recently developed a love of cooking, and he would call his mom and dad for recipes and tips on how to cook his favorite meals.

Cole is survived by his daughter, Kadence Malin; mother and father, Jean and Kevin Malin; brother, Jordon (Jenny) Terry; nephew, Caleb Terry; sister, Morgan; nephew, River; grandmother, Wanda Malin; grandmother, Ana Live; grandfather, Bill Smith; aunt, Michelle (Kevin) Ferguson; uncle, Todd Malin; aunt, Amy (Bill) Carmichael; uncles, Billy Smith, Joseph Smith, and Spencer Smith; cousins, Collin and Rylie Carmichael, Connor and Ethan Ferguson, Alana and Scarlett Smith, Ryleigh and Carson Smith, Sophie and Riley Smith; and his girlfriend, Amanda Outland.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.