Obituary: Curtis Bruce Greenfield

Curtis Bruce Greenfield, 66, passed away on October 16, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at Peace Hospice House. Following a heart attack in February, he succumbed to complications from this event. Born on March 27, 1958, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Curtis was the son of Louise and Albert Greenfield.

In 1980, he met the love of his life, Pam, while she attended college in Arizona. They married and welcomed their first child, Chris, in 1983. Curtis took immense pride in Chris, who serves in the United States Air Force. In December 1984, their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Jessica, who works in healthcare and provided exceptional care for her father in his final days. Curtis cherished every moment with his children and was especially proud of his grandchildren—Cody, Jazmyn, Joshua, and bonus granddaughter Madison—who brought him endless joy.

A devoted family man, Curtis made it a point to express his love to his family often, reminding them, "I love you." His passion for life extended beyond family; he was also a fiercely loyal Denver Broncos fan, celebrating their victories and enduring their defeats with unwavering loyalty.

Professionally, Curtis was renowned for his flooring installation skills, approaching every job with dedication and a strong work ethic. He was fortunate to have a best friend, Pete, who shared countless adventures with him, enhancing the joy in his life.

Curtis is survived by his devoted wife, Pam of Great Falls, MT; son, Chris and his partner, Alison of Sandwich, NH; daughter, Jessica and her partner, Shawn; grandchildren, Cody, Jazmyn, Joshua, and Madison all of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Alana and Eden of Los Angeles, CA; and brothers, Benton and Charles of Bellingham, WA and Dallas, TX.

