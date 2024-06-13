Obituary: Cynthia Helen (Roberts) Sandefur

Cynthia Helen (Roberts) Sandefur was born on March 18, 1958, in Morris, Minnesota. She passed away on June 4, 2024, in Great Falls, MT.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Randy Sandefur; siblings, Diane (Richard) Hofer of Mitchell, SD, Jackie (Tim) Kifer of Boonville, IN, and Pam Roberts Ferrell of Great Falls, MT; children, Jacque (Abraham) Carlson of Missoula, MT, Kristie (Roger) Conant of Great Falls, MT, Chris (Brandy) Sandefur of Pleasant Hill, MO, Shawn (Alexandra) Sandefur of Charleston, SC, and Jamie (Zach) Herndon of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Aden Sandefur of Pleasant Hill, MO, Alexis Sandefur of Pleasant Hill, MO, Savannah (Kaylie) Conant of Great Falls, MT, Braxtan Sandefur of Great Falls, MT, Braelynn Conant of Great Falls, MT, and Ashton Herndon and Baby Sandefur (expected soon).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.