Obituary: Dale Lavell Shelton

Dale Lavell Shelton passed away in Great Falls, Montana on August 11, 2024. Dale was born on March 26, 1935, in St. Anthony, Idaho.

Dale went to Anaconda High School. He was a manager at Cascade Custodial Supply from 1970- 1998.

He was a member of the Boy Scouts, and the Masons and he also played racquetball.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, basketball, baseball/softball and golf.

He is survived by his wife, Janette L. Shelton of Great Falls, Montana; son, Gary L. Shelton (Polly) of Anaconda, Montana; daughters, JoAnn Shelton of Midland, Texas, Tammara A. Rosenleaf (Sean) of Helena, Montana, Kelly R. Rosenleaf of Missoula, Montana, Lalani R. Shelton of Tumwater, Washington, Robin D. Pang (Mitchell) of Honolulu, Hawaii; sisters, Sarah (Sally) L. Ritthaler (Michael) of Yachats, Oregon; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald R. Peterson.

