Obituary: Dallas Louis DeCelles

Dallas Louis DeCelles, 68, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024. Dallas was born in Hays, Montana to Matthew and Doris (Doney) DeCelles on January 4, 1956. He was known for his kind and gentle nature.

A devoted family man, who cherished spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He had a unique ability to bring joy to those around him most often with a crackle of a joke or lending a listening ear to those who needed it most.

Throughout his adult life he worked as a painter and a cattleman. He raised three grandchildren, Victor, Neaveh, and Heaven with his wife, Charlene DeCelles, before her passing.

Dallas is survived by his children, Anna M. Beal, Pat M. Jarvey, Bobbilee M. DeCelles, Jamie J. DeCelles, and Matthew A. DeCelles; nine grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and three sisters.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Little Shell Chippewa Cree Tribe Cultural Center, 1529 Stuckey Rd, Great Falls. Bring your stories and a favorite dish to share.

