Obituary: Dallas W McKay

On October 15, 2025, a beloved son of God, Dallas W. McKay, was taken up from this world to eternity while gazing upon the beauty of a waterfall, watching his puppy, Josie, play, and making future plans with his best adventure buddy. He was full of peace, joy, and overflowing with love as he passed from this known life onto the next.

Dallas’s adventures began with his entrance into this world on August 16, 1954, to his father, Wayne T. McKay, and mother, Sally Anne Kosey, in Cottage Grove, OR. The oldest of three boys, Dallas was joined by younger brothers Jerry McKay and Mark McKay, and later a half sister, Andrea Hayes.

It was early on, and he spoke of it often, in Oregon, when he met his best friend at Vacation Bible School, who became his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In his teenage years, Dallas moved to Fort Shaw, Montana, where he met and began a new adventure with his love, Marianne Hane. After graduating from Simms High School, the two were married on October 21, 1977. They welcomed a son, Aaron McKay, on 2/18/1982, and a daughter, Megan McKay, on 3/26/1985.

They built a life full of love, raising a family rooted in faith, raising animals, farming, and building a log home down on Old 64 Old Fort Shaw Road. In those 22 years, he was also a Heavy Equipment operator for Cascade County. Dallas and Marianne remained married and in love until her passing on November 18, 2014. Dallas, knowing he was not alone, instead always pressing into Christ, developed so many of his characteristics that he will forever be remembered for: Thankful, sacrificial, generous, humble, kind, patient, meek, steady, and loving. To be known by Dallas was to be cared for by him and to be prayed for daily.

Dallas lived out his later years, living life to its fullest and having one “Best day ever” after another, never taking time for granted. He could be found along shorelines and on boats, night-fishing, trapping, riding mountain trails on his horses, hunting for big game, berries, and mushrooms, helping anyone in need, or soaking in the hot springs.

Dallas was preceded in death by father Wayne T. McKay, mother Sally Anne Kosey, and wife Marianne McKay.

Dallas is survived by stepmother Mary McKay, son Aaron (Kelli) McKay, daughter Megan (Zachary) Miller, 5 grandchildren: Max Miller, Hannah Miller, Emmersen Miller, Hudson McKay, Logan McKay, brother Jerry McKay, Brother Mark McKay, half-sister Andrea June, and best friend Tammy Dowell.

Hebrews 10:24-25 And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the name as you see the day drawing near.

James 1:27 Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.

Services will be held at New Life Church in Fairfield, MT, on November 6th, at 1:00 pm. There will be drinks and dessert during the following fellowship time.

