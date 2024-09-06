Obituary: Daniel Adrian Poitra

Daniel Adrian Poitra passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the age of 69. He was born to Anna Marie (Komotios) and Joseph Clifford Poitra on February 19,1955, in the old Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

Daniel was part of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians since birth, but relinquished his rights and joined his hometown’s newly recognized Little Shell Tribe so that his children would also be able to join. Early in life he attended an Indian boarding school in Twin Bridges, Montana. He met Annette “Toot” Henderson, giving him his first two sons. Later on, he had a daughter with Lynn Sangrey. Thereafter, he met Marjo Reister giving him another daughter. Then he met Rebecca Zadick, becoming the father of another son and daughter. His last daughter was born to Bobbie Osterman.

He worked as a laborer for Birkenbuel Construction until injury prevented him from continuing. When his kids were young, he spent many days at his mom, Nosey’s, house playing cards and gambling with her, his dad, Becky, and his siblings. Daniel was always the jester, cracking jokes with loved ones, friends, and anyone that looked like they needed one. Watching old westerns, doing puzzle games, fishing, and cooking for his family and friends were a few of his pastimes.

Survivors include his sons, Daniel Henderson, Pierre Poitra, and Colton Zadick; daughters, Adrianna Poitra (Shawn Azure), Danielle Lawson, Shandel Poitra (Jimi Truesdell), and Courtney Poitra; brothers, Donald (Bobbie) Komotios, Jim DuBois (Lisa Killion), anc Joe “Hooker” (Lynn) DuBois; sisters, Toni DuBois, Sharon (Pat) Winchell, Brenda DuBois (Mark Mosher), and Barbara Poitra; 11 grandchildren, Sage Jarvey; Trevure and Christopher Poitra; Lyric Zadick; Michael and Payden Hoskinson, Josalyn King; Jared Hill, Jace, Austin, and Angel Azure; and two great-grandchildren.

