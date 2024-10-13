Obituary: Daniel Bruce Gratton

Daniel B. Gratton born on October 11, 1943 and raised in Kevin, Montana, passed away at his home in Manchester at the age of 80 on October 9, 2024.

He attended high school in Sunburst, Montana before pursuing higher education at the University of Montana in Missoula where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and completed two years of Law School.

Dan dedicated his entire career to serving as an independent adjuster, successfully building his own adjusting business that expanded to include five offices across the state.

He cherished life and lived it to the fullest, setting a personal goal of taking twelve vacations each year and owning homes in Florida and Virginia City, Montana. A sports enthusiast, Dan made a point to attend top sporting events at least once. He often remarked “I have to be the happiest man on Earth”.

With a passion for varied interests, he had 26 hobbies; one for each letter of the alphabet. His mind was constantly in motion. His love for NASCAR led him to become the owner/driver of a stock car at the local track.

Dan is survived by the love of his life, DeAnn Andre with whom he made his home for 45 years; daughter, Jonni Gratton of Eugene, OR; son, Robin Gratton of Great Falls, MT; stepson, Michael Andre (Fonda); granddaughter Alexis Andre, Great Falls, MT; brother, Tracy (Christi) Smith of Whitefish; sister Gerri Lodico, Lacey WA; and numerous other relatives.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.