Obituary: Darlene "Darlin" (Stevens) Payne

Darlene "Darlin" Payne was born Oct 22, 1959, in San Francisco, California to John and Sylvia Stevens. She was 1 of 7 children. Their big Italian family moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1964. Darlene was a spitfire who was only ever tamed by the love of her life Samuel Payne II. They married on July 7th, 1998.

As feisty as she was, she loved her family and friends just as fiercely. She is well known for her many years at "The OP". Her love of people would guarantee her presence at every event, party and family dinner. A woman of many words, catch phrases and life experiences you could never run out of things to talk about.

Her sons and grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She boasted about them to everyone. Her lifelong best friend Kaylee was closer to her than a sister. Through the good, the bad and the ugly, their stories would fill the room with laughter, and they never forgot to say, "I love you".

Darlene was loved by her neighbors who were always welcome to visit when the garage door was open. Which also included the neighborhood pets who also visited her frequently.

She was funny and quirky, someone who will be truly missed by those who survived her. Sons: Les (Trista), Joe (Tracy), and Josh (Nicole); Grandchildren: Luke (Emma), Madi, Carter, Samantha, Anthony and Baylee; Dearest friend Kaylee; Sisters: Debbie, Sharon, Marilyn, and Kimberly.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Sylvia Stevens; her husband Samuel Payne II; her son Raymond; daughter Sylvia; brother Johnny and sister Laura.

Burial services will take place Saturday September 27, 2025, at ULM Cemetery, at 11:30 am and Celebration of Life will follow directly after, at the Silver Spur Bar in Vaughn, MT.

