Obituary: Darlene Yvonne Jurich

Darlene Yvonne Jurich (Peklewsky), aged 89, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on April 19, 2025, of natural causes at Peace Hospice of Great Falls. Darlene was born in Great Falls, MT on August 4, 1935, to Ralph and Carmen (Thelen) Peklewsky.

She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953 and went on to marry her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Frank Jurich, on Christmas Eve, 1953, before he began his tour in the Army in Korea, which separated them until June of 1956. They resided in Great Falls for 24 years before moving to Chestnut Valley near Cascade, where they lived for 40 years until Frank’s death in 2017.

Darlene and Frank were married for 64 years and were parents to 7 children, Dan (Ramona) Jurich of Maple Valley, WA, Don (Andi) Jurich of Enumclaw, WA, Kathleen Jurich (deceased) of Great Falls, MT, Jeanne (Rick) Strizich of Great Falls, MT, Diane (Paul) Heikkila of Belt, MT, Julie (Bill) Baxter of Tigard, OR, and Jeremy Jurich of Great Falls, MT, They were grandparents to 25 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Darlene’s greatest joy was being a wife and mother, and she was happiest surrounded by music, family, and dogs. Her father and uncles were professional musicians in Great Falls, and she followed in their footsteps as a graduate of Sherwood Music School becoming accomplished in piano, organ, accordion, and harp. She was an organist at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church for all her adult life.

Over the years, she enjoyed various jobs, paid and volunteer, that allowed her to connect and help people in her gentle, kind, way including being an elevator attendant at the Old Columbus Hospital, an Activities Aide, and wheelchair transport driver for Park Place Nursing Home, and working with Great Falls Special Olympics. Darlene was also an accomplished stained-glass artist and owned her own business, Quiet Reflections, where she loved creating beautiful windows, lamps, pictures, and ornamental glass items for her customers. And was happiest when her art brought peace, such as the confessional window she created for St. Ann’s Cathedral, Great Falls.

Darlene had a gentle, childlike soul that saw beauty in everything. She was a loving Mom and Grandma, a devoted wife who deeply loved her husband, and an attentive daughter, and she loved us all so well.

