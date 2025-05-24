Obituary: David Allan Nelson

David “Dave” Allan Nelson passed away in Great Falls, MT on May 17th, 2025, at the age of 52 years old. Born in Great Falls on April 8th, 1973, to parents Dale Nelson and Dana Cleo Ward Ranes.

Dave was a lifelong resident of Great Falls, He attended Great Falls High School and in 1992 he obtained his GED. He grew to be a very skilled laborer and was considered a “jack of all trades”; working as a mechanic, oil rig worker, equipment operator, and even dabbled in landscaping.

Dave loved to tinker in the garage working on hot rods and motorcycles in his spare time. He also found joy in riding motorcycles, going camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. A solid character and loyal to his people. All who had the wonderful opportunity to get to know him knew just how quick witted and hilarious he was.

Dave is survived by his spouse; Tonya Powell; parents Dale Nelson and Dana Cleo Ward Ranes; Step mother Wanell Fahrer; sons Tyler and Christopher Nelson; daughter Yvonne Nelson; sisters Carol (Bruce Hall) Dansereau, Christy “Chris” (Amanda Hendrix) Dansereau; step sister Anna Risingsun, Fawn Fahrer, Jo-El Charles; brothers Joseph (Nancy Nikelis) Dansereau; step brothers Nickoma “Nick” Risingsun, Mikey Fahrer, Devon Risingsun; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Saturday June 7th, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Directly following the Memorial Service, there will be a Celebration of Life at Oddfellows Park 920 River Dr. South.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.