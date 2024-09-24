Obituary: David "Dave" William Barrett

David “Dave” William Barrett passed away on September 20, 2024. He was born on April 27, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana to William James Barrett and Jean Mabel Haws Barrett.

He attended Augusta Schools and went to Northern Montana College. Dave proudly served his country in the National Guard for 7 years.

In the fall of 1967 his best friend for life, John Kimble, introduced him to the love of his life, Jackie. They were married on June 29,1968 and recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Dave and Jackie had two daughters, Kerri and Julie.

Dave managed Zimmer Ranch, was a Brand Inspector, owned East Slope Grocery, and worked for the MT Department of Transportation. He served as a school board member, a 4-H leader, an Augusta Cemetery Board member, and was on the Augusta Community Church Board.

Dave is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughters, Kerri (Loren) Julie (John); his grandsons, Dillon, David (Hope), and William; his granddaughters, Jeana and Lori (Wyatt); brother, Ed (Mary); brother, Joe (Maggie); godson, Michael; nieces and nephews; as well as numerous close friends.

