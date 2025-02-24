Obituary: David J. Matsko

David J. Matsko passed away on February 18, 2025, at the age of 83. He was born on June 27, 1941, to Emery and Anna Matsko.

David graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959 and received his degree from the College of Great Falls.

He was in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Air National Guard.

He was a carpenter with his father and brothers and a computer support and data entry technician at Poulsen’s for more than 35 years.

He loved restoring vintage cars and completing the upholstery work himself.

He was a dog lover, owning Springer Spaniel’s most of his life. He recently became the owner of 3 cats.

