Obituary: David John Hofer

David John Hofer, aged 72, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer, surrounded by his loved ones. David was born on February 15, 1953, in Bynum, Montana, to John and Rebecca Hofer.

David set out early in life to make his own way, and it was in Conrad, Montana, that he met the love of his life, Maria. The two were married in June 1982 in a beautiful ceremony at Glacier National Park. They welcomed their daughter, Carmela, in 1987, and later moved to Great Falls, where their son, Rudy, was born in 1991. David was endlessly proud of his children and took joy in being involved in every part of their lives. He especially loved baseball and softball and was known to many as “Coach Dave,” never missing a game or practice.

A hardworking and dependable man, David lived his life grounded in faith and family. His strong belief in God helped him face life’s challenges with courage and grace. He was always there when someone needed help and was the first to lend his time and wisdom.

David spent his early years working on ranches and often shared fond stories from his time on the Perkins Ranch. After starting his family, he managed the Mansard Apartments while attending school, eventually earning his degree and beginning his career in healthcare. He worked as a Clinical Coding Specialist at Columbus Hospital and Benefis Health System for over 25 years. Later, seeking a change of pace, David joined Walmart, where he remained for 15 years and built lasting friendships. Even during his battle with cancer, David’s dedication never wavered—he worked through treatments until he no longer could.

Above all, David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His greatest joy later in life was spending time with his grandchildren, Andre, Brady, and Isabella. He had a gift for making everyone feel cared for and never wanted anyone to face life’s challenges alone. Whether he was offering advice, fixing something in the garage, or simply listening, David did it all with kindness and a smile.

David will be deeply missed, his big smile, his unwavering love, and the comfort he brought to everyone around him. His family is forever grateful for the blessing of his presence and the strength of his example as a loving father and grandparent.

David is survived by his daughter, Carmela (DC); son, Rudy; grandchildren, Andre, Isabella, and Brady; brothers, Pete, John, and Dan; sisters, Freida and Annie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents, John and Rebecca; and grandson, Enrique.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.