Obituary: Deborah "Debbie" Laabs

Deborah "Debbie" Laabs (Hermanson), 70, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 28, 2025, at Benefis Hospital due to complications from pneumonia, surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on September 22th, 1954 in Fargo, ND to parents Richard and Jeanne Hermanson. She grew up in a lively household with her four sisters, where she developed a quick wit and a warm smile that brightened every room. Though naturally shy as a child-often taking longer routes at school to avoid attention in between classes-she found confidence in competitive swimming, excelling in the sport and earning numerous medals.

In the summer of 1973, Debbie's life took a beautiful turn when she met the love of her life, Mike Laabs. Their romance began at the Rendezvous Room in Great Falls, where Debbie worked while Mike ran his father's Phillips 66 gas station across the street. Mike would often stop by to flirt with her, and their connection quickly deepened. That fall, Mike had planned to study abroad in Europe with his best friend, Bill Higgins. However, after only a few months apart, he realized he couldn't bear to be away from Debbie any longer. He returned home early in the winter of 1974 and proposed.

Their love blossomed quickly, culminating in a beautiful wedding on June 2, 1974, at the Malmstrom AFB Chapel, marking the beginning of a lifetime of joy. The couple embarked on a honeymoon to Swan Lake-traveling in Mike's father's pickup truck with a canoe strapped on top. This special place would later become the heart of their happiest memories together. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Sacramento for Mike's job as a project manager building the Red Lion Hotel. It was there that they welcomed their first son, Kelly Montana Laabs, in January 1978.

Despite their time in California, Montana always called them home. In 1980, they returned to the Swan Valley and expanded their family with the births of Matthew Tanner in 1980 and Joseph Jennings in 1982. Together, they built a life rooted in love and hard work, founding Snow Country Construction and eventually settling at Swan Lake in 1988-a place that would remain central to their lives.

To all those around her, Debbie seemed like a real-life wonder woman, doing it all. She operated with such grace and beauty and made it all seem so easy, while keeping a spotless home, constantly cooking and racing around western Montana in her suburban full kids, never missing a sporting event or activity. With a love for real estate and people she somehow found balance and enough time be a full-time dedicated realtor, often finding herself among the valley's top producing agents. Debbie was known for her exceptional attention to detail and due diligence, earning the trust and admiration of her clients.

Debbie's greatest joy came from her three sons, Kelly, Tanner, and Joe, who were the lights of her life, filling her home with laughter and love, and of course, tons of chaos! She absolutely loved being a mom. Debbie delighted in the kitchen, crafting meals from memory, always ensuring there was enough to feed a crowd, embodying her generous spirit. Always the life of the party, she constantly entertained at their home on Swan Lake, where she cherished every moment spent swimming in Swan Lake, embracing the beauty around her. Her unwavering love for family and friends will be remembered, as will her boundless spirit that touched everyone she met.

The love story between Debbie and Mike was a beautiful journey, but it was met with heartache when Mike tragically lost his life in a climbing accident in 2000, leaving a void in Debbie's heart that could never be filled. Their adventures together, whether on the trails or in life, were marked by joy, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Despite the profound loss, Debbie continued to honor Mike's memory by cherishing the love they shared and the family they built together. She adored her grandchildren, Austin, Brooklyn, Parker, and Quinn, often showering them with love and creating cherished memories together.

Debbie's life was a tapestry of love, laughter, and adventure, leaving an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

Debbie is survived by her sons Kelly (Courtney) Laabs, Tanner Laabs, and Joe (Jamie) Laabs; her sisters, Chris (Rich) Owen, Tracie (Pat) Laabs, Roxanne Hermanson and Monica (Paul) Schmook; grandchildren Austin, Brooklyn, Parker and Quinn; cousins Rebecca Hermanson, Jennifer Hermanson Ingram and Mike Hermanson; in-laws Bob (Mary) Laabs, Mary Kaye (Tom) Laabs-Johnson, nieces and nephews Sarah (Abasse) Bodian, Emily (Frank) Riccio, Heidi Strickler, Hayden Laabs, Nolan Laabs, Michaela Laabs, Jeff Owen, Gregg (Erin) Owen, Jessica Laabs, Patti Jo Laabs(Stefan Malkuch), Luke Laabs, Danielle (Lancelot) Azure, Jamison (Savannah) Hermanson, Jason Ditch, Brehanne (David) Kluge, Lacey (Randy) Steffenson, Taylor (Tyler) Powell.

Those who have preceded Debbie in death include her loving husband, Mike Laabs; her parents, Richard and Jeanne; her in-laws Jack and Connie Laabs, her niece Kate Cerny (Laabs).

Debbie's final wish was for her ashes to be spread alongside Mike's at Swan Lake-their most cherished place. Her family will honor this wish in a private ceremony during the summer of 2025.

