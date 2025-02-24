Obituary: Debra Kercher

In loving memory of Debra J. Kercher, born January 30th, 1963, to February 12th, 2025, Debra, a shimmering star with the heart of gold, passed away at 62 leaving behind a legacy of unconditional love, kindness, and generosity.

Born to her parents Richard Hicks and Marian Hicks in Great falls Montana 1963. Debra's Spirit would remain in big sky country, but Debra's life path wound through several States filling her heart with experiences and love as she was married three times, to Jack Loague, father of her two beloved children Brandy and Robert Loague.

The second was Jerry Sibert, a chapter in her life's journey, and finally Robert Kercher, 1992 to 2025 her longest and most enduring love though imperfect, filled with devotion.

Debra's extraordinary qualities inspired countless lives, she had a heart of gold, giving freely expecting nothing, she was forgiving in nature, loving unconditionally even when at times taken advantage of. She was sincere, genuine in her interactions, she was very charismatic, drawing people effortlessly. She was popular yet humble, beloved by people who knew her. She was selfless, offering shelter, comfort and her own belongings to those in need.

Debra loved fiercely, her children, Brandy and Robert are her pride and joy, her family especially Mark Hicks she always loved and cherished, her friends were countless as were the lives that were touched by her kindness.

Her memory will glow forever and hearts that she has transformed rest in peace.

I love you, Mama.

