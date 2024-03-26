Obituary: Delbert Leo Dieziger

Delbert Leo Dieziger of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on March 20, 2024, at the age of 92 surrounded by his three children. He was born on January 20, 1932, in Lewistown, MT, the son of Fredrick and Blanche Dieziger. Del attended school in Highwood, MT, graduating in 1950. Shortly after, he entered the Marine Corps being stationed in Guam and volunteered for the Korean War with the 1st Marine Division. After three years he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant and returned to Great Falls.

He was united in marriage to Sharon McGowan at St. Ann’s Cathedral on November 22, 1958. From this union they had three children, Leslie, Linda, and David. Del was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He started his 40-year career as a mechanic/shop foreman at Central Machinery Company and became a service manager at both Abbco and Tractor & Equipment. He then moved on to United Materials before going back to Tractor & Equipment until deciding on retirement.

Del and Sharon did a lot of traveling, seeing many interesting places. He loved the family weekends at their cabin. Del enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening along with his time at the Marine Corps League, Veterans Memorial, and Toys for Tots. One of his biggest accomplishments during retirement was his work with the Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls.

Del is survived by children, Lesie Goss, Linda (Don) Broughton, and David Dieziger; five grandchildren, Lacey (Adrian) Roylance, Sharlee (Casey) Hamilton, Kyle Broughton, Braden Dieziger (Katie Ranes), and Kendyl (David) Barnes; and eight great-grandchildren. Del was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; sister, Emily Jean Harrelson; and son-in-law, Bill Goss.

