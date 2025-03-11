Obituary: Deola "Dee" Dean Comstock

On March 9, 2025, with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Deola (Dee) Dean Comstock at the age of 79. She was born on September 2, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana, to John Adolph May and Dorthey Helen (Busby) May.

Dee was a woman of immense kindness, strength, and unwavering love, touching the lives of everyone she met. She is survived by two of her 20 siblings, Patsy Morano and Bob May, who remained by her side throughout her journey. She spent her final day surrounded by loved ones, alongside her brother and sister at Annie’s Taphouse, where she watched a documentary about her grandmother, Annie Busby, a moment that brought her great joy.

Dee’s greatest pride and joy were her children, Bernadette Cislo, Sonja Elliott, Glen Cislo, and John Cislo. She was a devoted mother who provided love, wisdom, and discipline, shaping them into the remarkable parents and individuals they are today. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Kristia (Mike) Acord, Nicole Devoss, Colton Devoss, Kaiden (Tiana) Elliott, Trace Elliott, Mason Elliott, Kiaunna (Christian Richey) Cislo, Hailey (David) Kemp, and Madisyn (Nick) Ramsted, and her cherished great-grandchildren, Waylon Richey and Callan Kemp. She also leaves behind countless stepchildren and step-grandchildren, all of whom she welcomed with love into her life.

In the spring of 1986, Dee met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Comstock, and together they blended their families, raising six children under one roof at various times. Their home was always filled with laughter, warmth, and the occasional chaos that came with a big, loving family.

Throughout her adult life, Dee was known as a dependable and loving caregiver. She provided comfort and care to many family members, friends, and even mothers in need within her neighborhood, offering her home and heart to those who needed it most. She will be especially missed by her two daughters, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond, speaking daily and often calling her not only "Mom" but also their best friend.

