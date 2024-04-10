Obituary: Derek L. Wolery

Derek L. Wolery, 43, a free spirit, wanderer, nomad, left this mortal world on April 2, 2024. Derek was born on June 30th, 1980, in Havre, Montana, to Robert and Eileen Kelly. Unfortunately, he never got to know them. He was adopted and raised by Leroy and Marilyn Wolery, his aunt and uncle, on a farm in Gilford, MT. With this, he gained two brothers, Craig and Darwin.

After finishing school, Derek married his first love, Anita Russette. Not long after their oldest child, James was born, Derek joined the Army to support his young family. A couple of years later came Trinity, Derek’s baby girl.

As we all know, September 11th occurred, so with two young children, Derek was deployed for his first of two combat tours in Afghanistan. He proudly served our country for nine years, and carried his battle wounds for the rest of his life.

Derek held many people close to his heart, and married three times, he would want to acknowledge his time spent his Desiree. Derek also had a special friend, Braeden, once a lover, and always a close friend. Braeden was always there for Derek in his most difficult times. Things weren’t aways rainbows and sunshine; they never were with Derek.

The years before Derek’s passing were spent loving Tabi and her daughter, Samarra. Derek has many loves in life, but very few who knew how to love him back the way he needed. Tabi is one of the rare ones who did.

Derek is survived by his beautiful daughter, Trinity; his son and carbon copy, James (Sam); adopted mother, Marilyn; brothers, Craig and Darwin; his first love and lifelong friend, Anita; girlfriend, Tabi and her daughter, Samarra; and his first, soon to be born, grandson; as well as so many more people who loved him unconditionally.

