Obituary: Derick Alexander Halladay

Derick Alexander Halladay, 39, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 9, 2025. Born with a generous heart and an adventurous spirit, Derick lived in Michigan and Louisiana before making his home in Montana.

He was a proud father to eight children—Tori and Brayden (with Ashley), Alexander, Piper, and Elliot (with Nicole), Blake (with Debra), Jared (with Jessica), and Dustin (with Charlie). His children were the light of his life, and he loved them unconditionally and with his whole heart.

He also leaves behind many cherished friends, especially Rylo, who was a source of comfort and companionship during his final years.

Passionate about helping others, Derick was known for his kindness and generosity, even when he faced his own hardships. He had a deep pride in his work as a roofer, often sharing stories and skills from the trade he loved. Rollerblading brought him joy, and he carried that sense of freedom into every part of his life.

Though the last years of his life were marked by unfathomable struggles, Derick never lost his capacity for love, humor, and looking out for others. He was a bright soul who made an impact on everyone he met—through his warmth, resilience, and unwavering care for those around him.

We would like to give special thanks to all the community outreach programs that helped Derick all these years and also to his amazing mother Amy for everything she did for him. Also, to Debra and Nicole. You did as much as you could to help him and support him in having a relationship with his children. He was blessed to have all of you.

Our family prays that all of his friends still struggling with addiction will find sobriety and peace in Derick’s memory.

