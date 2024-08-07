Obituary: Diane Jean Milovich

Diane Jean (Ney) Milovich, 68, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 2, 2024, from complications with pneumonia. Diane was born October 9, 1955, in Doylestown, PA, moved to Great Falls, MT with her family in 1957, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974. Diane worked for the Sheraton Hotel/Holiday Inn for 40 years.

On July 11, 1975, she married the love of her life Anthony Milovich, they recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. They spent a lifetime building memories together and with their family. They shared a love for sports and watching the Mariners and Seahawks play. They also loved to watch their grandsons play any sport and were always at their games. Diane never showed up empty handed though as she was a “snack grandma” and always had some sort of snack in her purse for her grandkids that they always looked forward to.

She loved her annual trips to Vegas and Spokane with her husband where they shopped, gambled, ate good food, and acted like teenagers again. Diane also had a love for shopping, if you knew her you know she’s buying something she doesn’t need just because it was on sale, just to later give it away to someone else. Costco was always her favorite shopping trip and that’s how she quickly became the “Costco Queen.”

Diane is survived by her husband, Anthony Milovich; son, Kenneth Milovich; daughter, Kristi (Mark) Farris; and three grandsons that she loved with her entire heart, Blake, Logan and Kaden Farris. Her twin sister, Donna Andis; sisters, Doreen Morris and Kathleen Royt; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved like they were her own.

