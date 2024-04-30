Obituary: Diane Lynne (Gault) Thompson

Diane Lynne Gault Thompson, 78, of Great Falls, passed away April 19, 2024. Diane was born April 24, 1945, in Newburgh, New York to William and Ruth Gault.

Diane graduated from Great Falls High School and from 1963-1966 attended Columbus School of Nursing. She became an RN and worked at the Columbus Hospital and the Great Falls Clinic for many years.

She met and married Wallace Thompson and the two spent 49 wonderful years together.

Diane is survived by her brother, Robert Gault. She was preceded in death by only a few hours by her husband Wallace Thompson.

