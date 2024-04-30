Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Diane Lynne (Gault) Thompson

1945 ~ 2024
Diane Lynne (Gault) Thompson 1945 ~ 2024
Family Photo
<b>Diane Lynne (Gault) Thompson</b><br/><b>1945 ~ 2024</b>
Diane Lynne (Gault) Thompson 1945 ~ 2024
Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 13:01:42-04

Diane Lynne Gault Thompson, 78, of Great Falls, passed away April 19, 2024. Diane was born April 24, 1945, in Newburgh, New York to William and Ruth Gault.

Diane graduated from Great Falls High School and from 1963-1966 attended Columbus School of Nursing. She became an RN and worked at the Columbus Hospital and the Great Falls Clinic for many years.

She met and married Wallace Thompson and the two spent 49 wonderful years together.

Diane is survived by her brother, Robert Gault. She was preceded in death by only a few hours by her husband Wallace Thompson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App