Obituary: Dianne Antonich

Mary Dianne Antonich was born September 25, 1953 in Choteau, MT to Lloyd and Marguerite (Graves) Kunkel. Dianne was raised in Sun River and graduated from Simms High School in 1972. Dianne worked at the Sun River Truck Stop and at several other jobs as well as selling Avon for decades.

Dianne became reaqainted with Bob Antonich at a mutual friends wedding in 1989. Bob and Dianne married Febuary 17, 1990 at the Sun River Methodist Church. Dianne loved being a housewife and being a mother with the birth of their daughter LeAnn in 1992. The family enjoyed camping and family get togethers.

Dianne was active at the Sun River Methodist Church and became an auxillary member of the Gideons International with Bob. Dianne was diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2013 and lost the battle to complications of the disease.

Dianne is survived by her husband Bob of 34 years, daughter LeAnn Stolp (Frank), brother Ed Kunkel (Betty) of Stockett, sister Kathy Buell of Sun River, and Evelyn Kunkel of Great Falls and her family.

