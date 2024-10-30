Obituary: Donald Albert Corey

Donald Albert Corey passed away at the age of 81 years old on October 18th, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. Donald was born on July 9th, 1943, in Detroit, MI. His family later moved to Alhambra, CA where he attended Alhambra High School.

After high school, he joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and was stationed in Texas for training in HVAC maintenance. He transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT where he served as an HVAC specialist for four years. He was then honorably discharged.

On June 19th, 1965, he married the love of his life, Linda Del Shanks, where they would go on to have three beautiful children.

After the Air Force, he held retail management positions at various locations until he found his passion for Insurance. He was an agent with Prudential Insurance for a few years until he started his own business as an independent (DA Corey and Associates) where he focused mainly on assisting elderly clients with their insurance needs. It was important for Donald to help, so after retirement, he continued to assist a portion of his long-term clients.

Donald enjoyed numerous outdoor activities that include camping, fishing, hiking, and mini golf. Nothing went to waste with Donald around as he enjoyed reconstructing old items into something useful. When he couldn’t spend his time outside, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, board and card games, old western movies, and listening to the golden oldies.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Corey; his brother, Robert Corey; his beautiful daughters Dawn and Jodi (Corey) Stillwell; his son in law, Robert Stillwell and four grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.