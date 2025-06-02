Obituary: Mark Eugene Day

Mark Eugene Day, aged 64, passed away on May 24, 2025, from complications of heart surgery. Mark was born on November 21, 1960, in Great Falls, MT and was chosen to be the first-born son of Ralph and Lila Day. He was raised in a home that taught the importance of family, love of the land, and the Lord. Mark spent his childhood camping and hunting. He especially loved spending time with his dad out in the shop learning mechanics.

He truly loved Montana, but California came calling when he transferred with General Mills and spent many years living in Lodi, California. However, he never lost his love of Montana or his family and friends he left behind. Mark moved back to Montana about 10 years ago and returned to the simple life.

He had breakfast every weekend with his lifelong friends Bruce, Bart, Doug, and anyone else who joined them at the crack of dawn. He enjoyed camping, ATV riding, sitting by the campfire, and visiting with everyone that showed up to the Cloverleaf Ranch on the weekends. Mark loved watching football, basketball, and going to the races with his brother-in-law, Will Griessmer, and friend, Gene Nader. He was looking forward to going to the Augusta Rodeo this year so he could join the “number one fan” and the rowdy section by the chutes, as he did every year.

He started playing darts a few years ago, in which he played three nights a week. He also had a dart board in his living room and practiced 24/7(no joke). He even won second place with one of his partners last year, however, he wanted to be number one.

Mark retired in August 2024 from NAPA where he made many friends with his co-workers and customers.

Mark is survived by his children, Ashley Johnson of Florida, Kelsey (Tony) Rice of Texas, and Mark (Carole Warner) Day II of California; siblings, Brian (Vicky) Day and Stacy (Will) Griessmer all of Great Falls; grandchildren, Camden Johnson and Alyvia Rice; his nephew/buddy, Wyatt; and nieces, Shanley, Tiffany, and Molly. He also leaves behind his deaf dog, Lotus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lila Day and granddaughter, Chloe Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, details will be shared at a later date. Also, all family and friends are welcome to join us at the Augusta Rodeo on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in Augusta, MT in memory of Mark.

To read share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.