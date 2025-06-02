Obituary: Patricia Warwick Ford

Born on March 19, 1944, in the little Hi-Line town of Harlem, Montana, to Thomas and Cecile Warwick, Patricia Warwick Ford was one of eleven children. Sitting in the middle, she looked up to her elder brothers and sisters and lovingly helped care for the youngsters.

After graduating from Harlem High School, she moved to the “big city” of Great Falls, Montana, where she met lifelong friends and found love. She married Donald Ford in 1967, and together they had three wonderful daughters.

Her home was the central hub of the family. The door was always open. Hospitality was second nature. There was always a bed at Patty’s house. Always a meal. And while you ate that meal, she’d start planning the next one.

Patty had a green thumb, with a house full of plants and a garden overflowing with flowers. She volunteered at church to care for the plants weekly and could nurse any greenery back to life.

Giving of herself came naturally. Patty volunteered at the hospital, at St. Gerard’s and Holy Spirit churches, hosted prayer groups, helped with funeral luncheons, Eucharistic ministry, and more. For over 30 years, she portrayed Mrs. Santa Claus at church bake sales and community events during the holidays.

She loved children—especially babies—and was quick to scoop one up for a cuddle. In her working years, she served as a parent involvement coordinator, teaching parents and guardians the ins and outs of loving and educating children at West Elementary.

She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, bowling, attending concerts in the park, going to the symphony, and participating in wine club.

Patty loved the outdoors. Whether it was hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, kayaking, playing in the ocean, camping, or sitting around a campfire toasting the perfect marshmallow—she was all in.

She learned to ski at 65, zip-lined in the Caribbean at 70, and hiked to Granite Park Chalet in Glacier at 72. In recent years, she traveled to Alaska, Seattle, and Hawaii to visit family, took a girls' trip to New York, and had a merry good time at Disneyland—laughing in delight on every ride and rollercoaster.

Patty loved the atmosphere and camaraderie at Great Falls CrossFit. She was always up for a challenge and loved taking part in workouts and competitions. Few people can handle handstands, burpees, and wall balls in their eighties—but she loved every minute of it. She craved it. And the community at that gym embraced her with open arms.

Patty’s heart swelled with pride and joy for her family. Not only did she raise three terrific daughters—Roberta, Brenda, and Tianna—but she loved watching her two granddaughters, Emily and Cecilia, grow and play, and she chased after her great-grandson, Jet, with delight.

Patty left this world peacefully on the evening of May 28, 2025, surrounded by her family. She left a legacy of living to strive for, to care deeply, to persevere, to love fiercely, to laugh often, and to never take yourself too seriously.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Cecile Warwick; husband, Donald Ford; brothers, Bill Warwick, Joe Warwick, and John Streber Jr.; and sister, Annette Ragsdale. She is survived by daughters, Roberta Byrd (Burley Byrd), Brenda Ford (Patrick Flynn), and Tianna Ford (Thomas Wylie); granddaughters, Emily Sievers (Chad Sievers) and Cecilia Wylie; and great-grandson, Jet Sievers; along with a wide circle of siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

