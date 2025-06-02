Obituary: Justin Wade Brown

Justin Wade Brown, 63, of Havre, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was born on November 26, 1961, in Conrad, Montana to Jerry and Delores (Feltz) Brown.

He went to school and completed his GED. Justin was a self-employed iron worker. He worked on oil rigs, construction, and a very good handyman.

Justin loved to draw. He used his creativity as an artist to make tattoos. He loved a good joke whether it was telling them or hearing them, making people laugh and smile.

He also loved a good card game, but his family was where his heart was. Spending time and being around his family and friends was always a good way to pass the day away.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Dobrenz of Havre; daughters, Kristen Paulsen of Havre and Suzan Simms of Great Falls; son, Jerry Brown of West Virginia; mother, Delores Brown; sisters, Rita Granot and Shawna Brown; and brother, James Brown all of Great Falls; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

