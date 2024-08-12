Obituary: Donald (Don) Lee Bisgard

Donald (Don) Lee Bisgard passed away peacefully on July 25, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 77. Don was born in Webster, South Dakota on December 16, 1946, to Herbert and Rose Bisgard. He was raised in Waubay, South Dakota on the family farm and graduated from Waubay High School in 1964. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp between 1964 and 1967, and he served time in Viet Nam in 1965 and 1966. He married Katheen Stee, daughter of Manford and Mildred Stee of Ortley, South Dakota on August 26, 1967, in Watertown, South Dakota.

He graduated from Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Don and Kathi moved to Howard, South Dakota in October of 1970, where he was the General Manager with Farmer’s Union Oil Company until June of 1973. Their first daughter, Melissa K. was born on June 29, 1973, and around that same time he accepted a job with First State Bank in Redfield, South Dakota until January 1974, at which time he took a position with Cenex as a District marketing Supervisor in Glendive, Montana where he eventually supervised two marketing areas covering northeast and eastern Montana. Their second daughter, Abby Rose was born on October 22, 1977.

He was transferred with Cenex to Great Falls, Montana when he became District Marketing Manager where he eventually managed two marketing areas covering the western half of Montana. While working for Cenex in Great Falls he became the Business Service Manager and was a top sales producer of business service products, and he managed sales and business service managers in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.

In 1988, he made a significant shift and became an Investment Executive with Piper Jaffray & Hopwood, and eventually became their Assistant Vice President and then Vice President. Piper Jaffray was eventually bought out by Stifel Nicolaus who he continued to work for. In early 1989, Don and his friend, Mike Holland built M & D Construction from the ground up, starting with a small amount of hand tools and one employee. Don also was an active member of the Masons and the Shrine Club which he was especially proud of because he always had a special place in his heart for children and it was very important to him that the Shriner’s Hospital provided free medical care to children.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Great Falls; children, Melissa (Missy) Hameline of Missoula and Abby Clegg (Matt) of Missoula; grandchildren, Jordan Hameline, Mathew Lee Clegg and Grace Rose Clegg; brothers, Peter Bisgard (Leah) of Waubay, South Dakota and Curtis Bisgard (Betty) of Yankton, South Dakota.

