Obituary: Donald G. Hagen

Donald G. Hagen was born on March 27, 1936, the son of the late Donald J. and Helen (Skovron) Hagen. He departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the young age of 87.

Donald graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1954. He then joined the East Florida Seminary and later moved to the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in Psychology. After graduating in 1959, he moved back to Montana and began working with Opportunities, Inc. Donald played a crucial role in laying the foundation of Opportunities Inc. and spent many years helping mentally ill youths in Great Falls. He also helped in initiating and volunteering at the Great Falls Suicide Hotline.

Donald worked for Opportunities, Inc. for many years before moving to Seattle, where he spent the next 25 years. During his time there, he made many friends, grew prize-winning roses, and worked as a bus driver for Seattle Metro Transit. He always enjoyed his job as a bus driver because it allowed him to connect with people and use his psychology degree to help them. Donald often joked that he was a "bus psychologist," and he had some wild stories to share.

Donald retired from his job at Seattle Metro and returned home to Montana. He bought 10 acres of land in Power, MT, where he spent most of his time with his beloved pets Nanook, Bobbie, and Carly. Donald was an avid photographer and loved taking pictures of the stunning places on the Hi-line. He often went on road trips in his 1946 convertible Chrysler with his two friends, carrying lots of camera gear and a bottle of wine, to capture the best shots. During his retirement, he won several blue ribbons for his photography and enjoyed spending time in his darkroom creating art.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patsy (Late Gary) Hagen; nieces, Shelly (Mike) Brush of Bozeman, Krisy Landon (Rob Stainsby) of Great Falls, and Jodie (Ron) McQuiston of Queen Creek, AZ; great-nieces, Sophie Brush, Makylyn Landon, and Novelle McQuistion; great nephews, Kade Landon and Brock Landon; 1 great-great-nephew, Avery; as well as numerous family and friends.

