Obituary: Donald "Mick" DeBolt

Donald F. “Mick” DeBolt, 94, of Great Falls, MT passed away at Peace Hospice on May 28th, 2024. Mick was born in Melville, ND on July 13th, 1929, to Elmer and Myrtle (Edgeworth) DeBolt. Though born in North Dakota, the family made their way to Great Falls, MT, where Mick spent his formative years.

He met Mary Jane Perreti and the young couple married in Great Falls in 1949. The couple was able to share 32 years and two children together before Mary’s untimely passing in 1982.

Mick wore many hats during his life, he was a truck driver and a salesman, but he was probably most known for being a local bartender. It was during his stint working at the Northside Bar that he met Myrna. The couple was married in Coeur D’Alene, ID in 1995, spending the last 29 years together.

Mick gained much joy from walleye fishing and traveling with his family. He enjoyed being out in his backyard, laughing and telling jokes.

Mick is survived by his wife Myrna DeBolt; son Bret (Laura) DeBolt; daughter Darla (Dan) Fitzpatrick; sister Laurel (George) Thoe; brother in laws Gary (Karen) Grindeland, Kim Grindeland and Rod Grindeland; along with 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

