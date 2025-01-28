Obituary: Donald R. Peterson

Donald R. Peterson, age 92, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at Peppi's Hospice House in Tucson, AZ, on December 1, 2024. Don was a former resident of Great Falls, MT. Donald was born on May 3, 1932, in Great Falls, MT, to Harry J. Peterson, Sr. and Helen M. (Maki) Peterson.

Don attended school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1950. Don served in the US Navy from 1951-1955 as an Aircraft Engineer-Mechanic. After serving, he returned to Great Falls and attended the College of Great Falls, graduating with a degree in chemistry. He met the love of his life, Donna Kolsrud, while in college, and they were married on August 11, 1956.

After graduating college, he worked as chief chemist for the Anaconda Co. until the Great Falls plant closed in 1981 and he was transferred to their lab in Tucson, AZ. In 1986, he began working for the Pima County wastewater treatment plant in their inorganic lab until he retired in June 1998.

Don enjoyed bowling and joined leagues both in Great Falls with the Elks Club and in Tucson. He was an avid fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats and was a season ticket holder for both football and basketball. He also really enjoyed golfing and fishing. Don and Donna took trips to Europe, Hawaii, and visited many states in the U.S., but their favorite vacations were their yearly trips back home to Great Falls to visit family and friends. Don, his brothers, and friends would spend many early mornings fishing on the river or afternoons on the golf course.

Don was survived by his wife Donna for 18 days, when she passed peacefully to join him on December 19. He is survived by his three children, Mark (Tracey) Peterson of Phoenix, AZ, Mari (Rob) Wilbur of Great Falls, MT, and James Peterson of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Casey Peterson, Sam (Vivian) Peterson, Kyle Peterson, James Wilbur, Matthew Wilbur, Erica Wilbur, Donny Peterson, Thomas Peterson and Jamie Peterson, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

