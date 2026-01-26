Obituary: Donna Collier

Donna Collier, 89, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away on Monday, January 19, 2026, at The Goldstone Assisted Living Facility in Great Falls, MT.

Donna was born on September 7, 1936, and married Ivan (Frank) Collier on March 28, 1953. They were married for 67 years before he passed away in April 2020.

Donna is survived by five children: Delores (Great Falls, MT), Greg (Barb) (Springdale, WA), Gerald (Kim) (Chewelah, WA), Mike (Toni) (Superior, MT), and Shelley (Mike) (Andrews, TX). She is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Brockman and Vonna Heyer, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and greatgreatgrandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; her grandson, Wesley; her parents; a brother; and a sister.

The joy of Donna’s life was her family and serving Jehovah. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at every opportunity. With deep love, she made the decision to dedicate her life to Jehovah and was baptized in 1958. She served Jehovah faithfully until her death. Her deep love for Jehovah led her to tell people about her faith, even despite failing health. She took advantage of every opportunity to share her hope in God’s promises, including the resurrection to life in a paradise on earth.