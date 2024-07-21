Obituary: Donna Louise (Wren) Roy

Donna Roy passed away on the morning of July 10th at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Donna was born to George and Francy Wren on May 9th, 1937. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955. She then attended Montana State University.

Donna was an avid Bridge player, and gardener. She enjoyed camping and spending time at the family land in Lincoln, Montana. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, ice skating and snow skiing. She enjoyed following the local band Pollo Loco around town to their different events for years, and according to one band member Donna was his favorite Heckler.

On July 4th, 1969, she married Gene Roy in the Methodist Church in Lincoln, Montana, officiated by Donna’s Uncle, Justice of the Peace Lyle Haggerty. Following the ceremony the annual 4th of July parade passed by the church, handing out candy to all the kids. Gene and Donna were married 55 years.

Donna is survived by her husband Gene, brother Bob and Jackie Wren; daughters, Lisa Read, Sue Marshall Justice and son in law Steve Justice; Stepson, Scott Roy and his husband Scott Kittrell; Grandchildren Jeremy Justice and his wife Hollie, Jessica Mower and husband Richard and their daughter Stevie. Step Grandchildren Terri Carollo and Kelly Roy and their children.

