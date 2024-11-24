Obituary: Donna Mae Walraven

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna LaFountain Walraven announce her passing. She was born September 23, 1939, in Lewistown, Montana, to Martha Bakshas LaFountain and Albert LaFountain. She was the third child born out of 13 children.

She lived a happy, fulfilled life with her family and friends. Her door was always open to everyone. She passed away November 20, 2024, with so much love surrounding her.

Donna is survived by her six daughters, Cindy Roat, Lynn (Bill) Nobs, Vicky (Scott) Altona, Susan Altona, Robin (Rick) Fulbright, and Jackie Walraven; grandchildren, DJ (Christy), Jason (April), Rachel, Lon, Gerald (Amanda), Sammy, Jesse (Nate), Christopher, Nichole (Tyler),and Ricky (Jasmine); brothers, Robert, Johnny, and Larry; sisters, Sharon, Linda, and Althea; honorary children, Rosie, Heather, Shawna, Laurie, and Harry; 30 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. both at O’Connor Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

