Obituary: Doris Jean Hodges

Doris Jean Hodges, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 29th at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old.

Born on December 10, 1932, in Great Falls, Montana, Doris was the eldest daughter of George and Dorothy Nichols. A few years later, her sister Nancy joined the family—her lifelong best friend.

Doris was raised and educated in Great Falls. During her senior year at Great Falls High School in 1951, she left school to marry the love of her life, Gene Hodges, who had been drafted into the Korean War. The newlyweds made their first home together in Camp Pendleton, California, where they lived for two years before returning to Great Falls to settle down and start a family.

Together, Doris and Gene raised four children—Jerry, Brian, Cheryl, and Melissa—and in 1962, they purchased their forever home on Wilkinson Lane. Gene doted on Doris for 65 years, taking immense pride in caring for the love of his life. His devotion to her was unwavering and deeply felt by all who knew them.

Gene taught Doris how to groom dogs, and with his support, she opened her own grooming business in their home, which she successfully ran for over 40 years. Her children fondly remember the blessing of having a hardworking mom who was always just a few steps away.

Doris was a woman of many talents. She had a keen artistic eye and impeccable style. A gifted seamstress, sculptor, and painter, her creativity touched every corner of her life. Doris and Gene shared a deep love for animals—especially dogs—a legacy that left a lasting mark on the community. For years, they could be seen side by side, with a furry friend never far behind. Now, they are together again—just as they should be.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Gene, her sister Nancy, and her son Jerry.

She is survived by her son Brian, daughters Cheryl and Melissa (Richie), and her cherished grandchildren: Cody, Tiffany, Kara, Zach, Nicole, Krissy, and Kailey. Doris also leaves behind her great-grandchildren: Eden, Quintin, Benita, Carissa, Carter, Elijah, Treven, Haiden, Bella, Dugan, Markus, Mia, Juliette, Jayde, and Elliot; as well as her great-great-grandchild Eliza Ruth. For a brief and beautiful time, five generations of her family shared this earth.

A Graveside Service will be taking place Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, at 2PM, at Highland Cemetery, with Doris being buried beside Gene.

