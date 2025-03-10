Obituary: Dorothy (Dot) Jane Opheim

Dorothy (Dot) Jane Opheim passed away on February 26, 2025, in Great Falls, MT, at the age of 91. She was born in Savage, MT, to George and Helen (Fred) Milner on March 3rd, 1933. George and Helen raised Dot in Savage, Lambert, and Opheim, MT, where she later graduated from Opheim High School in May of 1951. In March of 1952, Dot married the love of her life, Benjamin L. Opheim, at Opheim Lutheran Church. They were married for 48 years before Ben’s passing in 2000.

Ben and Dot resided in Opheim before moving to Sun River, MT, in 1966. Dot lived there until 2018, before relocating to Golden Eagle Plaza. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, winning numerous awards at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, MT. Along with sewing, she enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, crocheting, and knitting.

Dot was a homemaker and worked as a hot lunch cook at Sun River Elementary School for over 25 years. When she wasn’t cooking, she enjoyed reading, gardening, and camping. Dot was also an active member of several groups, including her church, Redeemer Lutheran, the Fort Shaw Homemakers, the Do Nothing Club, Benefis Volunteers, and the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Angela) of Fort Shaw, MT; Brad (Janae) of Vaughn, MT; Mitch (Christy) of Tracy, MT; Tony (Kalisa) of Gilbert, AZ; Randy (Sacha) of Phoenix, AZ; and her daughter, Kim (Greg) Woodin of Evansville, WY. Dot is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Barbara Pope and Janice Mee, brother Norman Milner, and grandson Justin Opheim.

Dot loved to get family, friends, and neighbors together for great home-cooked meals and table games.

Dot’s favorite quote was, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.