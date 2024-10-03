Obituary: Dorothy Elaine Gibson

Dorothy Elaine Gibson, 80, passed away on September 26, 2024. In 1962, Dorothy married the love of her life, Lyle Gibson, and they shared 51 years together before Lyle’s passing in 2014.

Lyle lovingly referred to Dorothy as “Bird”.

They were blessed with many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was called Auntie by all the kids. Dorothy dedicated her life to caring for Lyle and her family.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always willing to help others in any way possible. After uncle's passing, auntie found comfort in sharing stories of uncle with her close friend and neighbor, Sue Stewart.

