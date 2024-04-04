Obituary: Earl Batchelor

Earl Batchelor passed away at the age of 90 at his residence in Great Falls on April 1, 2024. Earl was born March 23, 1934, in Fort Benton. He married Charlotte Hunter in Lawton, OK, in 1960 and together they had four children.

He was a devoted husband to Charlotte, father to his four children, and dependable brother to his siblings. He enjoyed restoring old cars, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards with friends, and exploring our country’s beauty.

After a job setting pins at a bowling alley and some time working on the family farm, Earl joined the U.S. Air Force, which took him to Alaska. After the Air Force he worked for IBM, Boeing, and the FAA in radar maintenance, which took him to several states before moving back to Montana.

Earl’s spirit will be carried on by his son Darryl (Kathy) Batchelor of Londonderry, N.H.; daughter Cherryl Batchelor of Great Falls, MT; son Dennis (Ellen) Batchelor of Longmont, CO; son Darren Batchelor of Las Vegas, NV; and five grandchildren, Hanna, Laura, Erin and Robin Batchelor, and Jayden Neal.

