Obituary: Earl John Blanchard

Earl John Blanchard, born on May 1, 1933, in Great Falls, Montana to Earl and Helen Blanchard of Carter, Montana passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Benton on Monday August 19, 2024. Earl graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1951 and later graduated from Montana State University in 1955.

In January 1956, Earl married Shirley Lee Burris and they raised three sons, Lawrence Earl (1957), William John (1960), and Joseph Henry (1961). They farmed and ranched north of Carter until 1976. They then moved northeast of Fort Benton, where they farmed until 1980 and then moved into Fort Benton until 1995 after which they moved around as Earl became an independent contractor.

Through the years Earl, was involved in both state level and regional level gem and mineral organizations, Good Sams RV clubs, served on the Fort Benton Cemetery Board for 21 years, he served 6 years on the City/County Planning Board, and was a Life Member of the American Angus Association.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lee (Burris) Blanchard; son, William John Blanchard; parents, Earl and Helen Blanchard; and sisters, Judith Irene Watson and Patricia Hatfield.

In 2003, Earl joined Mary Lee Bakker, who had been a schoolmate in Fort Benton. Earl is survived by his companion, Mary Lee Bakker; sons, Larry (Carla) Blanchard and Joe (Stacy) Blanchard: brother, Bob (Carol) Blanchard; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and Mary Lee’s five children that had a special place in Earl’s heart.

