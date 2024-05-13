Obituary: Eddie Gilbreath

Eddie Gilbreath was the second born son of five to Tom and Gertrude Gilbreath.

His daughters loved him and considered him the best father and provider. He had an amazing work ethic and quick sense of humor. He was a well-known painting contractor in the area.

He was married to Mary Patricia Gilbreath for 53 years until her death in 2012. He missed her every day.

He is survived by his brother Jerry; daughters, Dawn (Lyle) Baker, Timi Gilbreath, Andrea Dostie, Danielle (Greg) Gilbreath, and Twyla Swanson; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his best friend and neighbor, Michael Dostie.

