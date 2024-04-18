Obituary: Edwin Laverne Maki

Edwin L. Maki, 64, of Belt, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. He was born on July 5, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to Eino and Sylvia (Talvitie) Maki.

After high school, he went to Northwest College in Powell, WY. He came back to Montana and went to MSU in Bozeman for another two years. He received an associate degree. Once he had completed his associate degree he returned to Belt, where he was a rancher for 64 years.

Edwin volunteered at the Belt Rural Fire Department. His hobbies included art and welding. He created many things with his welding, but his favorite piece was a porch rocker. It has been used many times on his front porch. He also had a fondness for black cows.

He is survived by his wife, Lorrie (Iverson) Maki of Belt; daughter, “Mary Kate” Bird Maki; brother, Robert (Jo) Maki; sisters-in-law, Kathy Maki, Elaine (Roger), Karen (Tony), and Mary (Brad); and many nieces and nephews.

