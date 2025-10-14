Obituary: Elizabeth J Hofer

Our dear wife and mother, Elizabeth J Hofer, 75, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on October 10th, 2025.

Elizabeth was born at Miller Colony to Jacob and Rebecca Kleinsasser on November 24th, 1949. She later moved to Sage Creek Colony. She married Andrew Hofer on November 6th, 1972. They later moved to Riverview Colony.

People always described her as kind, generous, friendly, and loving. She was always busy helping on the colony wherever needed. She was happiest when she could help other people. Working together with the ladies of the colony brought her much joy.

She loved to cook but her real passion was for baking bread and buns. She loved passing on her knowledge and baking skills to all of us.

Elizabeths family, her husband, two daughters and three sons were her pride and joy. She was also very close with her siblings and extended family, always reaching out, spending quality time, and acting as a caretaker for anyone who needed a hand. She was the heart of the Hofer and Kleinsasser family.

Singing hymns was her favorite past time, even singing over the phone for family not present. Her love and care packages will be missed by many.

When health problems came these last 2 ½ years, we were honored to care for her as she cared for us. She endured with patience and hope, never giving up until our lord and savior saw fit to call her to her eternal home.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 53 years Andrew Hofer; her children Theodore (Tamara) Hofer, Rosa (Jerry) Entz, Dan Hofer, Marlene (Lorenz) Waldner, and Steven (Natalie) Hofer; grandchildren, Ted, Marlene, Travis, Andy, Paul, Rosana, Delilah, Mona, and Thea; siblings Rebecca (Joe) Wipf, Jonathan (Susie) Kleinsasser, Esther (Peter) Hofer, Lydia (Peter) Hofer, Joseph Kleinsasser, Sarah (John) Hofer, John (Susanna) Kleinsasser, Judy (Jerry) Hofer; and sisters-in-law, Mary Kleinsasser, Mary Kleinsasser, and Susanna Kleinsasser; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Rebecca Kleinsasser; her brothers and sisters Paul Kleinsasser, Jacob Kleinsasser, Daniel Kleinsasser, Susie Kleinsasser, Mary Kleinsasser; brother-in-law Joe Wipf.

Thank you to the Doctors and staff at Logan Health Chester for the care you provided. Also, Croxford Funeral Home for all the arrangements.

Rest in peace dear mom.

